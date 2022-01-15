Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,276,142 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in NetApp were worth $173,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In related news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,994 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $95.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

