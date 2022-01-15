AllSafe Market Cap Reaches $120,245.52 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. AllSafe has a market cap of $120,245.52 and approximately $22.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

