AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 91,540 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 116.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,540 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $8,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.