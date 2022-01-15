AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,393 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in GoDaddy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 27.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in GoDaddy by 22.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE GDDY opened at $76.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.07.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.54.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.