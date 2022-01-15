AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 463.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 49,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 40,870 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.1% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO opened at $61.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.