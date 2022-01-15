AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,068 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,000. Adobe comprises 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $520.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $609.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $619.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

