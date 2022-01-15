AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 20,377 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,377 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 29.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock worth $1,212,333. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

