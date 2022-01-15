AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 3,156 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth $5,666,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,781.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,225,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NYSE:ALL opened at $124.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average is $125.09. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

