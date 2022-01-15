AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 32,596 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,596 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.22.

NYSE:CHD opened at $104.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

