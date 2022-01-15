AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives $29.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.22.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATGFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

ATGFF stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

