AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.22.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.