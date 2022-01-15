Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.33 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,037,000 after acquiring an additional 465,609 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 194,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

