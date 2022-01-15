Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aluf stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Aluf has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

