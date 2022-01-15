American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post sales of $4.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $16.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.81.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.98. 4,088,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 91,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,222.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

