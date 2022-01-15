American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce sales of $342.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.40 million to $344.40 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $299.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,868,000 after buying an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after buying an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,140. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

