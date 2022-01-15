American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in American Tower by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 118,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,650,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.63.

NYSE AMT opened at $250.62 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.