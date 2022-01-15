American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.47.

Shares of AMWL opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. American Well has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.37 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $48,043.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,998. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

