AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 24,264 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total transaction of $3,301,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average is $122.23. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $136.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

