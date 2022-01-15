Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 68.5% in December

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry acquired 38,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,325 over the last ninety days. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMST. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amesite by 100.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMST opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. Amesite has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.06.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

