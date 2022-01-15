Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Down 68.5% in December

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry acquired 38,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $50,135.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 81,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,325 over the last ninety days. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMST. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amesite in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amesite by 100.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21,543 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amesite in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the period. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
