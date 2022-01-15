Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.53 ($0.02). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,554,400 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £25.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

About Amur Minerals (LON:AMC)

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, locates, evaluates, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal asset is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.