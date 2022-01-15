Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 6,260 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
VMware stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.65.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
