Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 6,260 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

VMware stock opened at $125.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.80 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after buying an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the third quarter worth $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $92,815,000 after buying an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

