Analysts Anticipate Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADV stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

