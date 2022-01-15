Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.12. 89,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,867,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,744 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $704,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

