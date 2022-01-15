Analysts Anticipate Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Frontline reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

FRO opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.17.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

