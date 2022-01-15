Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report sales of $418.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.39 million and the highest is $420.00 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

HCSG opened at $18.72 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In related news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 725,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 568.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 65,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 105.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

