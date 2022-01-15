Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.98. 1,850,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,759. The company’s fifty day moving average is $415.38 and its 200-day moving average is $408.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

