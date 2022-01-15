Analysts Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce sales of $593.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $613.73 million. Saia posted sales of $476.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at about $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 80.1% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,393,000 after purchasing an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,135 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 24.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock traded up $5.90 on Friday, reaching $276.60. 348,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,400. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a one year low of $171.16 and a one year high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $324.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.55.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.