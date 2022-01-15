Analysts Expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). 2U reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,025. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

