Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.45 Million

Brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce $207.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $206.00 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $769.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.80 million to $770.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $812.10 million, with estimates ranging from $796.70 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $190.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 95,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,114. The firm has a market cap of $497.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

