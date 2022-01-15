Analysts Expect KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.63. KBR reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.37 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP increased its position in shares of KBR by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of KBR by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

