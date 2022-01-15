Analysts Expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to Announce $1.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the lowest is $1.43. Voya Financial reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 63.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,488,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,315,000 after buying an additional 2,529,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth $30,880,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $30,752,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5,257.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 453,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,851,000 after buying an additional 445,201 shares in the last quarter.

VOYA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 791,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $74.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

