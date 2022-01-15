Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IMG. raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.13.

Shares of IMG opened at C$3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$4.62.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

