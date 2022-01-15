Analysts Issue Forecasts for Loop Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Loop Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.79). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Loop Industries stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 9.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOOP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 999.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 160,944 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 155,115 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,503,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 68,976 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

