Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Price Target at C$8.52

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIR. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:BIR opened at C$6.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.01 and a 12 month high of C$7.85.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

