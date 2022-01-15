Analysts Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) PT at GBX 7,046.17

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,046.17 ($95.64).

Several research firms have commented on DCC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($98.41) price target on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.71) to GBX 8,349 ($113.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of DCC to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($93.66) to GBX 5,550 ($75.34) in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,246 ($84.78) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. DCC has a one year low of GBX 5,476 ($74.33) and a one year high of GBX 6,684 ($90.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,943.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,041.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 55.85 ($0.76) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Alan Ralph bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($83.45) per share, for a total transaction of £92,220 ($125,179.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

