Analysts Set Expectations for Xponential Fitness Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.24) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

XPOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of XPOF opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

