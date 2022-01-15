Analysts Set Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT at $91.86

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,439,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,288,428 shares of company stock valued at $97,263,424. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

