Analysts Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) PT at $18.00

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SFRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.87. 3,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $13.42.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

