Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $25.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 354,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.