Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT at $25.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $1,237,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $420,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,175 shares of company stock worth $4,726,677. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $187,000.

NASDAQ:SNDX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 354,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 8.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 678.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.