Analyzing BTCS (BTCS) & Its Rivals

BTCS (OTCMKTS: BTCS) is one of 391 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BTCS to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73% BTCS Competitors -125.04% -141.45% -5.65%

This table compares BTCS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS N/A -$2.56 million -1.55 BTCS Competitors $1.75 billion $333.83 million -32.41

BTCS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

BTCS has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS’s peers have a beta of -20.23, meaning that their average stock price is 2,123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BTCS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS Competitors 2534 12831 23724 644 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 43.36%. Given BTCS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BTCS peers beat BTCS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BTCS

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

