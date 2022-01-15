Anchor (ANCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,311.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Anchor has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001878 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.52 million and $6,311.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00058642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

