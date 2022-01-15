Andrea Carolan Speers Sells 1,131 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,722.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,330 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $20,841.10.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRHC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 27,405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.