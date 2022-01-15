Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.10

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.10 and traded as low as C$7.77. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 32,440 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.19, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.43 million and a PE ratio of 16.79.

About Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

