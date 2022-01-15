Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $15.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $110,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Angi by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. Angi has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Angi will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

