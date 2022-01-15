Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.25 ($74.15).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a one year high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

