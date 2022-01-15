Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $643.63

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 643.63 ($8.74) and traded as low as GBX 602.60 ($8.18). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 605 ($8.21), with a volume of 10,480 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.86) target price for the company.

Get Anpario alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.59 million and a PE ratio of 31.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 614.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 643.28.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.