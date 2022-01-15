Anpario (LON:ANP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $643.63

Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 643.63 ($8.74) and traded as low as GBX 602.60 ($8.18). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 605 ($8.21), with a volume of 10,480 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 800 ($10.86) target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.59 million and a PE ratio of 31.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 614.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 643.28.

Anpario Company Profile (LON:ANP)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

