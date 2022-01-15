ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANPDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ANPDY traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $367.22. 1,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $334.17 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.9117 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

