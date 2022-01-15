Antiample (XAMP) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Antiample has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $1.55 million and $141.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Buying and Selling Antiample

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

