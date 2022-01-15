Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

ARI stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 66.82, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 173,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

