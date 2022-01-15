Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.41. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 566,828 shares of company stock valued at $40,769,178 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

